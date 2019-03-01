Six education and recreation projects will get off the ground this year with funding support from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

Among the recipients was Fairport Industrial Development Agency, which was awarded $7,000 to assist with pre-development activities for the Heritage Trail/South Bank Enhancements component of the larger Fairport Bicentennial Canal Gateway project. The trail will highlight the growth of Fairport and the Erie Canal and provide improved connectivity with Main Street.

These grants inspire people to learn more about New York’s legendary canal system and further explore the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

The grants range from $2,000 to $7,000 and are leveraging an additional $178,618 in private and public project support.

“We’re pleased to support the work of these organizations to connect people to the canal,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “The work of communities and organizations to enhance education, preservation and recreation along this historic waterway is making a great impact.”

Over the past 11 years, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has made 75 small grants to communities and nonprofit organizations that have spurred $1.84 million in additional investments in heritage preservation, recreation, and education.

“The Erie Canal is one of Rochester’s greatest assets and a historic piece of our community fabric. These grants will help showcase our heritage by investing in new educational opportunities and activities, helping to cement our place as a world-class tourist destination,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “I am grateful to the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor for their generosity and dedication to sharing our community’s rich history with everyone who visits Upstate New York.”