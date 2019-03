NEWFANE — State police arrested a Niagara County man Wednesday after they say he lied about his own abduction to avoid payouts on Super Bowl squares.

Troopers say they found 60-year-old Robert Brandel of North Tonawanda tied up in the back of a Ford F-150 in the Tops parking lot on Lockport-Olcott Road in Newfane on Wednesday. He was found tied up with rope around his neck, attached to the headrest. His hands and ankles were bound with duct tape.

Brandel told troopers he picked up two men on Monday who were involved in his Super Bowl squares pool. When they got into his truck, he said, one man showed him a pistol and took $16,000 he had from the pool. He then claimed the men made him drive around Western New York for two days against his will, tied him up and left him in the back seat of his truck in the Tops parking lot Tuesday night.

Turns out, investigators say Brandel made the story up because he was running a $50,000 payout for the squares and made up names on some of the squares, hoping to take most of the money. Police say he was short for most of the $50,000.

Brandel was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree scheme to defraud, a felony, and third-degree falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor. He was issued appearance tickets to return to court in March