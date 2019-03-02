The show opens at 7 p.m. March 7 and performances are set for March 8-9

VICTOR — Victor High School Theater is producing the new musical, “Big Fish,” which opens Thursday night at the Victor JH/SH Arts Center.

Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the 2003 motion picture written by John August and directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” tells the story of a strained relationship between father and son, because the father has always been a teller of tall tales. The son is impatient to get to the truth, but along the way learns more about his father than he ever anticipates.

Artistic director Jeremy Hawkinson stated, “It’s a great show to do at the high school level, because there are so many opportunities to be creative: a challenging story, different types of dance, puppetry, and a beautiful orchestral score. It reveals to students the transformative possibilities of theater. And everyone will also enjoy some amazing vocal performances from our high school actors. We hope to pack the house for a run of successful shows.”

Showtimes

“Big Fish” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Victor JH/SH Arts Center. Performances also are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, with a matinee at 1 p.m. March 9. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Admission is free for seniors. Tickets are available online and at the door.