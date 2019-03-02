Clayton Mack and guide dog Eddie were among the first 2019 graduates at Guiding Eyes for the Blind

CANANDAIGUA — Clayton Mack noticed something was wrong.

It was about 12 years ago when his son Ty dropped his baby bottle on a cream-colored rug about the color of the bottle. Mack couldn’t see the bottle. Then there were more clues that his eyesight was failing. He got into a few minor car accidents, and fortunately no one was hurt. At one point his side mirror clipped a woman who was crossing the street.

That was the last straw.

“I didn’t see her,” recalled Mack, a Canandaigua resident and varsity assistant wrestling coach at Marcus Whitman.

Mack was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, which is a rare genetic disorder with symptoms that include difficulty seeing at night and loss of side vision. For a long time now — until this past January — Mack had relied on a sight stick to get around and did the best he could adjusting to life without being able to drive or work in his profession. Mack had been a master mechanic at Ontario Honda. It wasn’t easy giving up a good job and navigating the world partially blind. The prognosis: his sight would continue to deteriorate and he could eventually become completely blind.

At his home on Route 21 this week, with his guide dog Eddie listening intently from inside a big crate topped with a basket of toys, Mack talked about the recent turnaround in his life. It began when he met folks with Guiding Eyes for the Blind during a visit to a local farmers market. A nonprofit guide dog school based in Yorktown Heights, Westchester County, the school provides superbly bred and trained dogs to people who are blind or visually impaired.

“Our dogs are known for their exceptional temperaments and success at helping people gain independence and to expand their horizons …” the organization states. Mack discovered that’s true. After first meeting with people from Guiding Eyes at his home, where they assessed his lifestyle and surroundings, he attended the three-week training at the school. Paired with Eddie, a two-year-old black lab, Mack said they were from the start perfectly matched.

Mack likes walking at a fast pace, running, hiking and working out at the gym. He is in his sixth year as an assistant wrestling coach, something he really enjoys and plans to continue. He

gave his take on how Guiding Eyes pairs the dogs with their people.

“They test drive dogs,” Mack said.

Mack and Eddie were one of 14 new guide dog teams that graduated from the program Jan. 26. “He doesn’t leave my side,” Mack said of his new canine companion.

When the harness goes on he “is straight work,” said Mack. He recounted a wow moment during training when they were about to cross a busy street.

“I told him to go forward, but he stopped because a car was coming around the corner,” Mack said. Despite being told to go and a pedestrian sound signal indicating it was safe, Eddie knew it was not safe.

“It wasn’t a close call, but only because he protected me. I would never have thought a dog could do something like that. He’s making his own decisions even though I told him to do something else," Mack said. "It blows my mind."

When Eddie is not working and the harness comes off at home, he is a rambunctious pup. After seeing him at work, people are amazed at how he is just like other dogs who get all excited and shred their toys, Mack said. Let out of his crate on this day, Eddie was excited to greet a visitor and romp happily around the living room.

“He’s calm and attentive when working, but a goofball at playtime,” Mack said.

Eddie enjoys socializing in his down time and that includes with Mack’s son, Ty, who is now 12. When they travel, Eddie is on duty and curls up on the floor between Mack’s legs in a bus or car, and on an airplane curls up under the seat in front of Mack where a carry-on bag would go.

Mack said Eddie has given him a sense of comfort and confidence. “Sometimes it’s hard to ask for help, so if I can do it on my own and believe in myself — that helps make me a stronger person. It’s the independence,” Mack said.

Eddie is not a pet, but a best friend — and more.

“You’re partners on the same team,” Mack said.

What is Guiding Eyes for the Blind?

For his 38th birthday coming up Wednesday, March 6, Clayton Mack of Canandaigua is asking for donations to Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/donate/317758975542668/317758982209334/.

A nonprofit organization, Guiding Eyes for the Blind provides superbly bred and trained dogs to people who are blind and visually impaired. The organization breeds, raises, and trains exceptional dogs at facilities in Yorktown Heights and Patterson, N.Y. Then Guiding Eyes connects those dogs to people who are seeking increased freedom and independence. All services are offered free to people and families who need them. Founded in 1954, Guiding Eyes for the Blind has graduated over 7,000 guide dog teams.

An accredited member of the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF), Guiding Eyes for the Blind supports the mission to improve and uphold worldwide standards for the breeding and training of guide dogs. Guiding Eyes for the Blind also partners with other organizations to ensure that exceptional dogs who are not suited to guide work may become service dogs. More information can be found at https://www.guidingeyes.org/.