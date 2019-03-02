The occcupants and their dog escape safely.

GENESEO — Geneseo firefighters responded to a reported porch fire at a house on Westview Crescent in the Livingston County village just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Geneseo police arrived first at the scene, confirming the fire. Police also found that two occupants of the house fled the burning home with their dog and all were unharmed.

Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour but called the house and garage a total loss. Firefighters saved a vehicle parked in the driveway by moving it to a safer location. A second vehicle at the house suffered minor damage.

The heat from the fire damaged the siding of a neighboring house and firefighters evacuated the occupants inside. The occupants were able to return to the house after the fire was out.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning heat pad inside a small animal shelter on the front porch.

Geneseo firefighters received assistance from the neighboring fire departments of Avon, Mt. Morris, and Livonia, Livingston County Emergency Management, and Livingston County Emergency Medical Services.