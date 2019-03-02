Registration for Ontario County Citizens Academy is now open

CANANDAIGUA — Are you curious about the many services and departments that make up Ontario County government?

Beginning in April, citizens will have the opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes look at county operations with its third annual Citizens Academy.

The Ontario County Citizens Academy will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. over six Tuesdays, beginning April 9 and skipping April 16 because of school break week.

The program connects citizens with a variety of county subject matter experts who share insights on county departments and programs, from public works and public health to county finance and economic development, and more.

A primary goal of the Citizens Academy is to provide a front-row perspective into what, why, and how government works to serve the community, said Ontario County Administrator Mary Krause.

“Ontario County government represents an equal measure of great people and great services, and the Academy enables citizens to discover all we have to offer and then, hopefully, they will share what they have learned with their family, friends, and neighbors.”

The Academy, which is free and open to Ontario County residents ages 18 and over, has been well-received since its inception two years ago, Krause said.

To register online, visit www.co.ontario.ny.us/citizensacademy or call the county administrator’s office at 585-396-4400 by Tuesday, April 2. Early registration is recommended.