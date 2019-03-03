Deputies said man was operating a 2002 Ford F-350 with a snow plow attached and the plow on the vehicle struck the woman.

A Canandaigua man was arrested Saturday night after he hit a woman with a snowplow, according to Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies. Christopher Padden, 42, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. following the incident on Ganyard Hill Road in the town of Bristol.

Deputies said Padden was operating a 2002 Ford F-350 with a snow plow attached and the plow on the vehicle struck the woman. Padden was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, and aggravated family offense. The DWI is a felony because Padden had a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years.

Padden was taken to the Ontario County Jail and held on pre-arraignment detention and will answer the charges at a later date.

The condition of the victim is unknown.