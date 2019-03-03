A Sodus man faces several charges after allegedly striking a female in the face repeately and allegedly striking a man in the head with the butt end of a kitchen knife.

John A. Pryor, 37, of Ridge Road, Sodus, was charged at 1:36 a.m. Sunday, March 3, with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Pryor was arraigned in the Village of Sodus Court and committed to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 insurance bond. Two stay-away orders of protection for the victims have been issued.