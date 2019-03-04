The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is taking applications for the 2019 Environmental Excellence Awards.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is taking applications for the 2019 Environmental Excellence Awards program. The awards recognize businesses, institutions, municipalities, and organizations for outstanding commitments to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic viability.

“To date, New York has honored 92 committed organizations that are leading by example and inspiring their industries and communities,” according to DEC.

Competitive applications will focus on projects or programs resulting in significant environmental benefits through various way including: reducing greenhouse gas emissions; helping adapt to climate change; reducing food waste or encouraging recycling and composting programs; developing creative natural resource/habitat protection or restoration efforts; and improving energy efficiency among others.

Completed applications for the 2019 awards must be submitted by Wed. April 17, 2019. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony in November. At that time, winners will have an opportunity to present and display information about their award-winning project or program.

Since the program began in 2004, award winners have had positive impacts on New York's economy and have contributed to impressive improvements of New York's environment such as:

reducing or eliminating more than 174,000 metric tons of CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions; producing at least 1.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity from solar installations and saving 214 million kilowatt hours of electricity; and reducing the use of petroleum products by more than 12 million gallons.

More information at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/public/945.html

To apply, email request to awards@dec.ny.gov, or in writing to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Pollution Prevention Unit, 625 Broadway, 9th Floor, Albany, New York 12233-7253 or by phone to DEC's Pollution Prevention Unit at (518) 402-8706.