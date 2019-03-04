John De Leon, of Farmington, recently joined Abtex Corp. in Dresden as business development manager.

This position was created to focus on sustainable company growth through continued service to existing customers and expansion into new markets.

De Leon has more than 20 years of experience in highly engineered component and system sales, marketing, and business development. He previously held positions in engineering, project management, sales, marketing, business development and business management for technology, robotics and manufacturing companies.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University.