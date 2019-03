Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., will offer Microsoft Excel training sessions from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 20-April 10.

This training is targeted at adults needing to use Excel at work, but struggle with the program; those seeking new employment opportunities that require them to have basic to moderate skills at using Excel; and anyone wanting to use the software for their budgeting needs.

Registration is required for this free program. Call 315-986-5932 for information.