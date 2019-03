The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua, will offer its Give Bluebirds a Home workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. March 16.

The nest boxes are placed where bluebirds can sweep open areas for insects, helping the state bird survive. Registration costs $10 per family. Participants need to bring a Phillips screwdriver.

For information, call 585-394-3977, ext. 427 or email nea@cornell.edu with name, address and phone number.