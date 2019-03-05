Bright Raven Gymnastics recently traveled to St. Petersburg, Florida, to compete in the Gasparilla Classic, where 177 teams from 29 states and nine countries were represented in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic-sanctioned competition.

Bright Raven took several team awards and earned individual top all-around honors.

The Level 6 and Level 4 teams took first place. The Level 7 and Level 3 teams placed second, and the Level 8 team finished fourth.

In Level 6 competition, Morgan Sizer earned first all-around and Natalie Wood was third. Kailey Tran took first place in Level 5 competition. Kylie Montague placed second, and Meredith Fingler and Megan Robinson placed third in Level 7 competition. Sophia Daeschner competed as a Level 8 and placed third.

In the Level 4 Senior B competition, Heidi Tran earned second place and Abby D’Ambrosia placed third. Madison Gefell placed third in the Senior C division. Samantha Clyde was third in the Junior A division.

Level 3 top all-around finishers included Rachel Lynck taking first, with Sara Bishop and Ava Marks placing third.

Elliott Sonneville, of Walworth, earned second all-around in the boys Level 4 competition.