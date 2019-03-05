A Palmyra man was arrested by federal investigators after an international investigation that started in Germany was traced back to Wayne County.

PALMYRA — On Friday, a Palmyra man was arrested by federal prosecutors after child porn images discovered by police in Belgium led them to Western New York.

News Partner, News10NBC reports that David Gfeller, 34, is accused of taking pictures of the victim at a home in Palmyra, where then the pictures of the victim were discovered in several countries including Germany.

A Facebook page claiming to be a photographer's site connected to Gfeller showed multiple images of children was recently shut down.

Messenger Post Media is working to find out more about this developing story.

Gfeller is being held at the Seneca County Jail.