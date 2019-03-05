Pittsford Sutherland High School will present musical “Evita” for its spring production, April 4-6.

This presentation tells the story of the rise of Eva Perón, the zealous wife of Argentina’s President Juan Perón in the 1940s. The musical was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and showcases solo performances as well as a chorus.

“This is a very challenging and provocative piece of work,” said director Brian Bohrer. “I want to push our students to pull out their true talents and give our audiences an entertaining, yet deep performance.”

In spring 2018, Sutherland had near sellouts at every performance of the family favorite, “Mary Poppins.”

Bohrer and his production team chose “Evita” because it is such a dramatic contrast to the Disney musical.

“Theater is intended to be an educational experience for those who participate in it and I wanted to give them variety in their repertoire. This particular piece gives the ensemble cast so much to work for — it will really help them develop their acting chops,” said Bohrer.

Admirers will recall the 1996 Hollywood movie, “Evita,” starring Madonna as Eva Perón. She won a Golden Globe for Best Performance and the movie won for Best Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical. In 1980, Evita won a Tony Award for Best Musical in the original Broadway production where Patti LuPone won Best Actress. She is known for her rendition of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” one of the hallmark songs from this production.

Senior Natalie Leclair will play the lead role of Eva Perón with Nick Kinney portraying her husband, Juan Perón. Both students are auditioning at notable universities around the country for acceptance into musical theatre programs. The role of Che, the narrator, will be played by Ian Ewing, a junior who recently performed in Sutherland’s drama, “Pygmalion.”

The 25-person chorus and dancers and will feature select Middle School students who will sing in the numbers that call for a children’s choir. Kelly Jordan is serving as music director and Katie Groat returns as choreographer. She has created dances influenced by tangos, pasos dobles and Latin rhythms.

“This is not your classic Broadway musical, so we can use different techniques — keeping the historical themes underneath while bringing a fresh approach to the show at the same time,” said Groat.

Tickets for the four performances will go on sale at the Sutherland Main Office and also through showtix4u.com in mid-March.