ONTARIO COUNTY — The Ontario County Health Collaborative announced the 2019 Choose Health Ontario Award winner as Supply a Smile.

Supply a Smile is a free dental service program for County residents who fall through dental care gaps providing care to those not covered by insurance or Medicaid.

Supply a Smile is able to provide dental services thanks to local dentists hygienists, and volunteers who donate their time.

Supply a Smile is a local organization associated with Canandaigua Churches in Action (CCIA).

The program provides cleanings, fillings, and extractions all out of the Canandaigua primary school cafeteria.

