The Victors Gymnastics team from Greece competed in the 2019 Arnold’s Gymnastics Challenge, hosted by Cyclone Gymnastics in Columbus, Ohio.

Ella Yonckhere, of Greece, placed second on balance beam and floor exercise in the Junior A division of Level 6.

In the Senior C division, Emma McElwain, of Hilton, placed first on uneven bars, and second on floor exercise and all-around. Haley Maier, of Hilton, placed first on floor exercise, second on uneven bars, and third on balance beam and all-around.

Aleah Nolan, of Irondequoit, placed first on balance beam, floor exercise and all-around, and third on uneven bars in the Junior A division of Level 7. Nolan qualified for balance beam event finals and placed first on the event.

In the Senior C division, Abigail Porter, of Hilton, placed second on balance beam and all-around.

Malena Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed first on balance beam, floor exercise and all-around, and second on vault in the Junior division of Level 8. Kuzmanovski qualified for balance beam and floor exercise event finals, and placed first on both events.

In the Senior B division, Madilyn LaMora, of Rochester, placed second on floor exercise.

Marina DelVecchio, of Greece, placed first on vault and third all-around in the Senior B division of Level 9.