Clyde-Savannah fifth- and sixth-graders recently performed at the elementary all-county festival, held at Sodus Elementary School.

Four students performed in the band: sixth-graders Tina Huang and Allison Jweid, and fifth-graders Evan Pelloni and Erin Schrader.

Seventeen students performed in the chorus: sixth-graders Sicily Austin, Alivia Malbone, Adrianna Mastroeni, Marissa Miller, Ava Nicoletta, Jenna Rotondo, Jessica Sullivan and Sierra Wiggins, and fifth-graders Jackson Barr, Taylor Carnevale, Olivia Drahms, Kendra Green, Bailey Jo Hamm, Samantha Montemorano, Anya Pallister, Julia Rockwell and Shawn Standbrook.

Clyde-Savannah Elementary and Middle School music staff commended the students for their hard work.