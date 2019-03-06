The Dog Eared Book, 208 E. Main St., Palmyra, will hold its fourth annual supply drive/fundraiser for the Humane Society of Wayne County on March 15-16.

Customers who donate at least $5 or an item from the HSWC wish list will receive a 15 percent discount. These items include paper towels, cat litter, 55-gallon trash bags, bleach, laundry detergent, distilled water, Brother PC-501 fax ribbons, copier paper and postage stamps.

The Dog Eared Book holds the fundraiser to celebrate the adoption anniversary of its rescue dog, Riley. Customers are asked to not bring treats for Riley.