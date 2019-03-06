The Wayne County Council for the Arts, 108 W. Miller St., Newark, is opening its 2019 season with the 37th annual Wayne County High School Art Exhibition through March 24.

All art in this exhibit was created by students from Wayne County high schools.

Registration is open for the gallery’s March and April classes, including “Figure Drawing” by Wayne Williams, “Water Color 2” by Elaine Liberio, “Pastels — Landscapes” by Kaylinda Schuhart, Teen Art Camp by Diane Eagle and children’s art classes by Sharon Woolever.

The weekly crafting circle led by Lillie Ghidiu meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. Members work on knitting, crochet, embroidery and other needlework projects. The goal is to create a warm, welcoming environment for crafters to learn and collaborate. Meetings include free knitting lessons, as well as free patterns and instruction for a knitted hat or scarf.

The gallery is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (315) 331-4593, email info@wayne-arts.com or visit wayne-arts.com for information.