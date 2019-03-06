Lincoln School kindergartners became “builders at three different job sites” during their recent celebration of the 100th day of classes by building to the number 100.

Before they could start their 90-minute “work day,” they received yellow hard hats and job site badges. Then, they got busy with various activities related to the number 100 in the three kindergarten classrooms.

The students stacked 100 cups and did the paperwork to prove it by coloring each row of 10 cups for every cup stacked, filled individual bags for themselves with a 100 Day snack from 10 different bowls, built bridges out of play dough and sticks strong enough to hold 100 paper clips, built various things with 100 Legos and blocks, made a book by coloring 10 construction items on each page to add up to 100, put together 100 Day puzzles, and guessed which of four jars had 100 items.

At the end of each of the three, 30-minute “shifts,” the site supervisors — kindergarten teachers Martha Groot, Katy Beck and Stephanie Gatesman, who devised the activities and theme — gave students a number to take out into the hall to match and put onto to the large 100 grid board on the wall.

Students then went to a different classroom to work on different activities.

“The kindergarten team wanted to do something different than the usual 100 Day celebration and came up with this idea that was worked on over the February break,” Groot said. “The kids seemed much more engaged and it seemed to be something they could really sink their ‘tools’ into.”