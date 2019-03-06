Local Webster business Boulter Industrial Contractors, owned by Bill Boulter, donated $100,000 to the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester’s anticipated Play with Possibilities Playground.

The playground is set to break ground in June.

“We are extremely grateful for Boulter Industrial Contractors generous donation to help start phase one of the Play with Possibilities Playground,” said Ron Kampff, founder and president of Challenger Miracle Field. “All children will be able to experience the joy of play regardless of their challenges, on this space.”

The playground has three anticipated phases that in total will cost about $600,000.

“It is through the generosity of people like Bill Boulter that will help make this project a staple in the Rochester community,” said Katie Kovar, director of Miracle Field.

Challenger Miracle Field is designed for individuals with physical and/or cognitive challenges, made with a rubberized surface that is wheelchair accessible. Bases and pitching mounds are painted onto the surface so that there are no raised obstacles, and the dugouts are enlarged to accommodate wheelchairs and other apparatus.

Equally essential to the project will be the new, barrier-free play space and adaptive playground to be located adjacent to the Miracle Field. The Play with Possibilities playground will allow typically developing children to play alongside those with disabilities with full accessibility and sensory benefits to create a truly inclusive, American with Disabilities Act-approved play space.