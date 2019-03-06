The show opens Friday night with performances also set for Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

GORHAM — What happens after “happily ever after?”

Students in Marcus Whitman Visual and Performing Arts will provide the answer.

Fractured fairy tales of a darker hue provide the context for “Into the Woods,” which opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, in the auditorium at Marcus Whitman High School, 4100 Baldwin Road. Performances also are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 9 and 2 p.m. March 10.

The cast includes Robert Abel, Aubrey Bagley, Mikayla Baker, Chris Bode, Chase Bond, Charles Burgess, Alaina Dhondt, Allie Harford, Kaitlyn Hopper, Austin Kephart, Emily Lehman, Memphis Lohnes, Jacob Nemitz, Lauren O'Conner, Alex Sullivan, Dylan Smith, Quinn Blair, Riley Winum and stage managers Taylor Rodgers and Leah Aaron.

Damian Grzeskowiak is director, with musical direction by Holly Blueye and choreography by Emily Hanley.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, is based on the book by James Lapine and deconstructs the Brothers Grimm’s originals. While the faces and names are familiar, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack in the Beanstalk and company inhabit a neighborhood in which witches and bakers are next-door neighbors, handsome princes from once-parallel fables are competitive brothers, and all the stories intersect through unexpected new plot twists.

“Into the Woods” debuted on Broadway in 1987 and ran for 764 performances and garnered many awards during its initial Broadway run.