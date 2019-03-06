The following births occurred on Feb. 1-28, 2019, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Canandaigua: Cynthia Snyder and Victor Torres, twins, Nia Rose Torres and Nikko Xavier Torres, Feb. 21, 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces and 6 pounds, 2.8 ounces.

Clyde: Tahsha Gross and Jackie Cruz, a boy, Jelijah Matthew Cruz, Feb. 13.

Dresden: Jordanne and Brandon Hillman, a boy, Brycen Douglas James Hillman, Feb. 19, 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Geneva: Maria Mendoza-Castro and Juan Linares-Huesca, a boy, Daniel Linares-Mendoza, Feb. 8, 4 pounds, 13.5 ounces; Christine Kinsman and Nicholas Smith, a boy, Roscoe Judson Smith, Feb. 11, 8 pounds, 1 ounce; Alicia Derleth and Zachary Ensworth, a boy, Connor Michael Ensworth, Feb. 11, 7 pounds, 2 ounces; Kacy Bucklin, a boy, Gage Robert Bucklin, Feb. 15, 5 pounds, 12 ounces; Amber Valder and Brandon Bota, a girl, Nevaeh Ivory Bota, Feb. 18, 8 pounds, 3.2 ounces; Gloria Bizardi and Tyler House, a boy, Micah Ezekiel House, Feb. 19, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces; Rachel Haynes, a girl, Lillian Markel Haynes, Feb. 25, 6 pounds, 13 ounces; and Maria Mozqueda Aguilera and Gerardo Garcia Rodriguez, a girl, Kelly Garcia Mozqueda, Feb. 28, 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Lyons: Elizabeth Ward-Trudell and Xavier Velez, a boy, Elias Xavier Velez, Feb. 6, 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces; Michaela and Cory Dupre, a boy, Jack Thomas Dupre, Feb. 22, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces; Amanda Osterhout and Eric Fry, a girl, Annamae Rosalie Fry, Feb. 21, 8 pounds, 15 ounces; and Kierra Kemp and Anthony DePauw, a boy, Leon Alexander DePauw, Feb. 21, 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Macedon: Krystal and Gregory Maylin, a girl, Kora Sage Maylin, Feb. 15, 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces.

Marion: Emily Fisher Hilton and Angelo Santiago, a boy, Angelo Arthur Santiago, Feb. 18, 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

Newark: Cheyenne Detaeye and Travis Lunn, a girl, Luna Dee Lunn, Feb. 9, 7 pounds, 15.9 ounces; Kimberly Sepulveda and Franderick Lugo, a girl, Ella Rose Lugo, Feb. 23, 5 pounds, 9.2 ounces; Alexis Diver and Aylish Lightfoot, a boy, Amerson Ray Diver, Feb. 23, 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces; and Hollie Parrish and Antony Bueso, a boy, Julian Jacob Bueso, Feb. 26, 7 pounds, 7.7 ounces.

Penn Yan: Heather Leach and Christopher Christensen, a boy, Logan Christopher Christensen, Feb. 22, 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Phelps: Casidy Reid and Randy Lee, a girl, Corsola Zelda Lee, Feb. 16, 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces; and Ariel and David Kelley, a girl, Charlotte Dawn Kelley, Feb. 20, 6 pounds, 12.3 ounces.

Port Gibson: Jolie Rider and Zachary Matteson, a boy, Bryson Arthur Matteson, Feb. 27, 9 pounds, 8 ounces.

Prattsburgh: Kiersten Smith, a boy, Kaysin Mathew Raner, Feb. 24, 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Red Creek: Justice Mein and Brenton Tarolli, a girl, Giavanna Rosilee Tarolli, Feb. 17, 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

Romulus: Kaitlyn and Thomas Lutz, a girl, Josephine Catherine Lutz, Feb. 14, 7 pounds, 10 ounces; and Tyla Zmuda and Chip Spaulding, a girl, Cooper Olivia Spaulding, Feb. 21, 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Seneca Falls: Breanna Clarke and Kennon Rivkin-Russ, a girl, Nala Keneiloe Rivkin-Russ, Feb. 8, 7 pounds, 11 ounces; Samantha Wilson and David Billington, a girl, Elizabeth Grace Billington, Feb. 9, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces; and Kelly VanDeventer and Phillip Hoke, a boy, Krew-Gregory Silvernail Hoke, Feb. 21, 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces.

Shortsville: Nicholette and Mark Stedge, a boy, Xavier James Stedge, Feb. 11, 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Sodus: Cileena and Theodore Graffius, a boy, Rhys William Graffius, Feb. 5, 5 pounds, 4 ounces; and Journey Gahr and Terry Iglus Jr., a girl, Onnolja Elizabeth-Marie Iglus, Feb. 17, 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Stanley: Britteny McIntyre and Marco Guzman Ruiz, a girl, Jocelyn Emelia Guzman, Feb. 23, 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Waterloo: Keziah and Elijah Norrick, a boy, Hezekiah T’Challa David Norrick, Feb. 1, 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces; Luz Ramos and Tray Shawn Ross, a girl, Nevaeh U’nique Ross, Feb. 1, 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces; Amanda Pike and Shane Burkett, a boy, Deegan King Burkett, Feb. 12, 7 pounds, 3 ounces; Carissa and Randy Jensen, a boy, Maverick James Jensen, Feb. 25, 9 pounds, 9 ounces; Kimberly and Jason Morse, a girl, Colette Elyse Morse, Feb. 25, 6 pounds, 14 ounces; and Sarah and Adam Anderson, a girl, Madison Kay Anderson, Feb. 27, 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Williamson: Melissa McClenaghan-Damon and Nicolas Damon, a boy, Silas Patrick Damon, Feb. 9, 8 pounds, 2.4 ounces; and Rachael and Charles Jagger, a girl, Olivianna Rachael Jagger, Feb. 22. 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Wolcott: Morgan Eygnor and Christopher Lindenmuth, a girl, Chloe Capri Lindenmuth, Feb. 2, 7 pounds, 4 ounces; Amber Rivera and Brian Cerio, a girl, Charlotte Marion Cerio, Feb. 8, 6 pounds, 5 ounces; Brandi Teeter and Daniel Kesel, a boy, Alex Joseph Kesel, Feb. 10, 7 pounds, 5.8 ounces; and Dana DeLancey-Hall and Kyle Hall, a girl, Natalie Renee Hall, Feb. 15, 7 pounds, 6 ounces.