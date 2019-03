Pittsford Mendon High School, 472 Mendon Road, will present “Chicago” at 7 p.m. on March 14-15 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on March 16.

Tickets cost $10 for students, senior citizens and children younger 12; and are $12 for adults.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at showtix4u.com or at the door before performances.