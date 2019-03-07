Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Ave., announced its upcoming March programs

Drop-in story times

For children accompanied by a caregiver.

All ages: 10 a.m. on March 11, 18 and 25.

Tot Time: 10:45 a.m. on March 11, 18 and 25.

Wobbly Toddlers, early walkers: 10 a.m. on March 12, 19 and 26.

Lap Sit, infants to pre-walkers: 11 a.m. on March 12, 19 and 26 Tuesdays.

Pajama Time, all ages: 6:30 p.m. on March 13, 20 and 27.

Preschool: 10 a.m. on March 14, 21 and 28.

Family programs

Read to Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog: 4:30 p.m. on March 14, 21 and 28. Bring in or pick out a favorite book to read to Lily. Stop at the Children’s Center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to sign up.

Library Learning Lab — Seize the Clay: 10:30 a.m. on March 8. Explore the tools and techniques of crafting ceramics and pottery at the multimedia centers filled with hands-on learning activities. Open to students in grades pre-K through 12 and their caregivers. Stop at the Children’s Center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Lego Club — Build with Legos: 4:30 p.m. on March 14. The library will provide the bricks; attendees provide the creativity. All ages are welcome.

Toddler Dance Party: 10 a.m. on March 15. Toddlers can dance their sillies out to some favorite tunes. For 18 months to 3 years old, accompanied by a caregiver. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Bilingual Mandarin Chinese-English Storytime: 2 p.m. on March 17 and 31. All ages are welcome, accompanied by a caregiver.

Teens/tweens programs

Superhero Movie Saturday: March 23. “Avengers: Infinity War” will be screened from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The film is rated PG-13 and is 149 minutes long. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will be screened from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The film is rated PG-13 and is 118 minutes long. Snacks are welcome

Adult programs

Opera Guild of Rochester Lecture & Listening Series: 7 p.m. on March 19, Party Scenes & Drinking Songs, presented by Guild member Art Axelrod; and 7 p.m. on March 26, The Legacy of Halevy, presented by Guild member David Dean

Books Sandwiched In — “Born a Crime - Stories From a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah: noon to 1 p.m. on March 7. Comedian Trevor Noah tells of growing up in post-apartheid South Africa as a mixed race child. Reviewed by Jacqueline Lipschitz, director of education, Temple B’rith Kodesh. Sandwiches welcome; coffee available. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Irish Dance Performance by Drumcliffe Irish Arts: 6:30 to 7 p.m. on March 7. Bring the family for this performance in celebration of Irish American Heritage Month.

Sunday Serenades — The String Chickens: 2 to 3 p.m. on March 10. Join for a lively Irish Serenade. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Travelogue — Discover Brighton — 200 Years of Historic Architecture: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on March 12. Learn about Brighton’s historic architecture through slides and commentary. Presented by Cynthia Howk, architectural research coordinator of The Landmark Society of Western New York. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Overcome Writer’s Block: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 14. Attendees can break through the overwhelming feeling and inner criticism that may keep them from writing. Through writing exercises, discussions and readings, they will explore ways to deal with the blank page or screen and the enormity of starting or finishing a writing project. Taught by Alex Sanchez, the author of the “Rainbow Boys” trilogy of teen novels and more. For ages 12-adult. Stop at the Information Center or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Irish Dance Performance with Goodwin Academy: 2:30 to 3:!5 p.m. on March 15. Bring the family to see students from the Goodwin Academy of Irish Dance perform here in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Read the Book - Join the Discussion! “American War,” a novel by Omar El Akkad: 1:30 to 3 p.m. on March 19 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 20. “Set in a near-future USA ravaged by climate change in which a second Civil War has broken out over the use of fossil fuels, this disquieting novel of immense depth is possibly a classic of our time.” Writers & Books Rochester Reads 2019 selection. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Make a Collaged Pamphlet Stitch Book: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 21. Art instructor Martha Schermerhorn will guide guests through creating their collaged pamphlet stitch book. Bring scissors, glue or glue sticks, old magazines — the instructor will provide supplies, too. Open to ages 12-adult. Stop at the Information Center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Admissions Tests and College Costs: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 25. Come to a free parent presentation presented by Chariot Learning and College Assistance Plus. Attendees can get answers to questions about the SAT and ACT and learn tips about the college search, merit scholarships, the financial process and important cost savings strategies. New York’s Free-Tuition program, student loans and financial aid will be discussed. Stop at the Information Center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register.

Genesee Land Trust presents Deer in the Garden: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 27. Naturalist and garden designer Carol Southby will talk about ways to cope with deer in the gardens. Discover plants that deer find less appetizing, ways to protect plants they like to eat and the impacts of deer on natural areas. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Make a Small Terrarium: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 28. Kathleen Rullo of Jardin Terrariums will provide everything needed to make a small terrarium. Stop at the Information Center or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Technology classes

Meet the iPhone: 1 to 2:30 p.m. on March 11. Daniel Jones, with over 25 years of personal and professional experience with computers and the internet, will help to break down the barriers of learning new technology. Sponsored by Friends of BML. Stop in or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register.

Tech Tutor 20-minute one-on-one sessions: Get help with internet questions or using a mouse; learn to send a text; sign up for a Gmail account; or learn how to download free OverDrive books, magazines and audiobooks to a device. Stop in or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register.

Overdrive is for Everywhere: Access thousands of free downloadable e-Books, audiobooks and magazines. Stop at the Information Center for assistance from a reference librarian.

Get details at circulation to borrow: laptops to use at BML; VIP & Empire passes for museums, parks and more.

Learn a new language: Ask at the Information Center about accessing Pronunciator and start learning.