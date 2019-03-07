Oh, Danny Boy, you've not heard the like before: A nine-piece ensemble of bagpipers, drummers, guitarists and keyboardists perform power-pipe renditions of the likes of Queen's "We Will Rock You" and Coldplay's "Clocks" along with more traditional Celtic bagpipe fare.

Their name? The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, of course.

Having recently released their fourth album, "Music for the Kilted Generation," the Scottish band will be performing Thursday, March 7, at 8 p.m. in Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. Tickets for the reserved-seating concert, presented by DSP Shows, range from $28.50 to $38.50 (plus service fees) and are available at the Smith Opera House box office and at www.thesmith.org.

Formed in 2002, the Pipers have taken their "Bagrock" sound around the world — and took the top prize on the U.K. talent show "When Will I Be Famous" in 2007. Their repertoire includes such traditional pipe tunes as "The Flowers of Scotland," "The Hills of Argyll" and "Amazing Grace" — plus their versions of rock both classic and modern, from Deep Purple to AC/DC to Snow Patrol. Members have four degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama among them.

That's just one of the Celtic-themed events in our area as St. Patrick's Day approaches — chief among them the annual Tops St. Patrkick's parade Saturday, March 16, in Rochester, starting at 12:30 p.m. (For details, visit rochesterparade.com.) Here's a St. Paddy's sampling:

• Roisin Dubh (or "The Black Rose"), a music program at East Rochester High School that performs the traditional music of Ireland in traditional and contemporary styles, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Downstairs Cabaret Theatre, 3450 Winton Road, Brighton. Since 2001, Roisin Dubh has performed more than 300 times and released four albums — and is one of only four student ensembles from the U.S. invited to perform at the National Music Student Leadership Conference in Salt Lake City. General-admission tickets: $15. Details: www.downstairscabaret.com.

• Celtic folk musician Dave North will play the next Tunes by the Tracks concert, 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Ave., Clifton Springs. North has been performing throughout upstate New York since the 1980s, both solo and with his Dave North Trio. As with most TBTT shows, it will include an open-mic set hosted by the "Mystery Pickers."

• Golden Link brings Scottish musician Jim Malcolm, former lead singer of Old Blind Dogs, to the region for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Golden Link's usual venue, Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield. Malcolm sings and plays his original songs and traditional songs of Scotland, simultaneously on guitar and harmonica. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Admission $22 at door, $20 advance ($17/$15 Golden Link members, r$10 students, free for children 12 and younger). Details: www.goldenlink.org.

• Sisters of St. Joseph Mother House, at 150 French Road, Rochester, will host a St. Patrick's Day concert of Irish music featuring the Striking Strings Hammered Dulcimer Ensemble of the Eastman Community Music School, along with Irish tenor Casey Costello and the Harmonious Harps. The concert is a benefit for the Annunication House in El Paso, Texas. Donations are requested. Details: 585-747-1219.

The Lilac lineup

The Rochester Lilac Festival has announced its lineup of headlining music acts for this year's festival, set for May 10-19 in Rochester's Highland Park. (There are actually some 70 bands and performers playing throughout the fest.)

This year's headliners:

May 10: Yonder Mountain String Band

May 11: The New Mastersounds

May 12: Big Something

May 13: B.B. King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee (of NBC's "The Voice")

May 14: Julian Marley

May 15: Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats

May 16: Maceo Parker

May 17: Classic Albums Live presents "Led Zeppelin II"

May 18: Zac Brown Tribute Band

May 19: The Lizards (Phish tribute band) and Big Eyed Phish (Dave Matthews tribute band)

For the full music lineup, visit www.rochesterevents.com

Eastman alum in concert

Eastman School of Music alumna Michelle Younger — who has been writing, singing and playing old-time, folk and bluegrass for years on banjo and guitar — will appear in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Downstairs Cabaret Theatre, 20 Windsor St., Rochester. It's the next in the Rochester Folkus series of acoustic concerts. Originally from Charlottesville, Virginia, Younger earned degrees from Eastman and from Oberlin Conservatory. Following her set will be an opportunity for locals to perform; sign up before or during the featured performance.

Admission is $10; reservations (which aren't required) may be made by calling 585-325-4370. Details: www.DownstairsCabaret.com or Rochester Folkus' Facebook page.