A gathering Saturday at the gazebo in Kershaw Park on Lakeshore Drive will promote suicide prevention and awareness while honoring the memories of those lost to suicide.

An organizer of the event, Cindy Newman, lost her son, Evan Crowther, to suicide on March, 20, 2018. Evan took his own life just two weeks after his 26th birthday.

The public is encouraged to attend the event with Chinese lantern release, this Saturday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be information about the local support group, The Survivors of Suicide Loss (SOS) that meets regularly in Canandaigua.

