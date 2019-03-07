Greece voters may be getting a rare taste of grassroots politics this spring. A recent mailing from Edward “Eddie” Gartz says he will be a candidate for Greece Town Council’s 2nd Ward. The 2019 primary election will be in June. In an age when national politics dominates the media, it’s refreshing to know local politics are not forgotten. And representation for Greece town government originates at the ward level — the only town in Monroe County so organized.

While political leanings may vary from person to person, it’s hard to imagine we’re not all better served with choices to pick from. In these busy times, I commend anyone who has the energy and offers their time to give voters a choice.

As Ed’s campaign unfolds, I hope 2nd Ward voters will study the issues and challenge his positions — go to meetings, speak up, ask good questions. And for voters who don’t live in the 2nd Ward, you do it too! Get involved. Participate! History tells us Ed’s voice won’t stop at the boundary of one ward.

I hope thousands will join me in welcoming a strong grassroots campaign by Eddie G.

George Hubbard

Greece