Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. March 7. For all ages.

Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. March 7. For all ages.

Teen Pizza Friday: 5 to 7 p.m. March 8. For ages 13-18. Teens can eat pizza and snacks in the library after it closes for the night. Program includes games and crafts. Registration encouraged.

Drumcliffe School of Irish Dance: 2 p.m. March 9. For all ages and families.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. March 11. For ages 2-3 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors: 4 to 5 p.m. March 11. For ages 12 and younger. Children who are learning to read and emerging readers can practice reading out loud with a therapy dog.

Monday Minecraft Madness: 6 p.m. March 11. For all ages. Participants should bring a tablet and their Minecraft knowledge. Some computers will be available.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. March 12. For ages 4-5 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. March 12. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Friends of the Chili Public Library: 6 p.m. March 12. The meeting is open to the public.

Code Lab: 6 p.m. March 13. For ages 10-14. Attendees will discover their skills in coding learning programs in Scratch and Python. Registration required.

Into Silence Mindfulness: 7 p.m. March 13. Rebecca Priest will explore the history of meditation. Participants will spend 10-20 minutes practicing mindfulness meditation. Registration required.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. March 14. For all ages.

Art Club: 6 to 7 p.m. March 14. For all ages.

Pop those Bubbles Storytime: 7:15 p.m. March 14. For all ages and families. The program will include stories about bubbles and a bubble craft.

Upcoming

Cathy’s Creative Club: 6 p.m. March 18. For ages 8-12. Participants will use Kudo to create games. Registration required.

Ladies Night Out: 6:30 p.m. March 19. Participants will discover the process of alcohol ink on tiles and different types of paper. Supplies provided. Registration required.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior: 6 p.m. March 20. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants will learn how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Registration required. For information: (585) 760-5400.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

Library opens at 11 a.m.: March 7. The library opens at 11 a.m. on the first Thursdays of the month for staff training.

Spring Book Sale members preview: 4 to 8 p.m. March 7. The Friends of the Gates Public Library will have a selection of books, puzzles, games, coffee table books and DVDs for sale in the Atrium. Membership costs $5.

Spring Book Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 8 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 9. The Friends of the Gates Public Library will have a selection of books, puzzles, games, coffee table books and DVDs for sale in the Atrium. Membership costs $5.

Sit, Knit and Stitch: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 7. For all experience levels. Participants can bring a personal project to work on while in the company of others who enjoy needlecraft like knitting, stitching and crocheting. Bring snacks and drinks.

ACT Test Prep: 10 a.m. March 9. For students in grades 9 and higher. Take a full-length practice exam, learn how to score it and interpret those results. Bring pencils, snacks and a calculator. Registration required.

Spruce Up Your Wardrobe with Blue Earrings: 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 9. For ages 18 and older. Deb Coller will show how to make bright blue earrings. Materials provided. Registration required.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. March 11. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. March 11. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. March 12. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Junior Friends: 4 to 5 p.m. March 12. For ages 9-16. This group of volunteers meets year-round, and helps the library with book sales, programs and decorations, among other fun things.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. March 13. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. The program is comprised of 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by 20 minutes of story time.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 14. For ages 5-12. Participants will build with the library’s collection of Legos. Registration required.

Upcoming

Celtic Concert with Harmonious Harps: 2 to 3 p.m. March 16. Come be enchanted with the unique and fabulous sight and sound of the Harmonious Harps. Hear the essence of Irish/Celtic music in the hauntingly beautiful lyrical melodies, and tap along to the rhythmic beats of the lively dance music. Registration required.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.