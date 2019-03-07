Artists and producers can submit production proposals to 20-plus venues for the 2019 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival through April 15.

Based on the Edinburgh Festival Fringe model, most of Rochester’s 500-plus performances and events are selected by the venues. Only the outdoor entertainment and a few headliners are curated by Fringe organizers.

“Although we’ve added a couple of weeks to the submission process this year, shows are strongly encouraged to apply early as admissions are on a rolling basis,” said Erica Fee, festival producer. “Our venues start booking their lineups immediately.”

The 2019 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will expand to 12 days, running Sept. 10-21. Last year’s Fringe added an 11th day, attracted more than 78,000 attendees and sold more tickets than any of the festival’s previous six years. More than 150 performances and events were free.

Visit rochesterfringe.com for information.