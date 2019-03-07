Modern chamber music quintet fivebyfive will present “Sweet Air” at 4 p.m. on April 7 at the Rochester Academy of Medicine, 1441 East Ave.

The concert takes its name from the work by David Lang, which will receive its Rochester premiere on this program.

The second half of the concert features “Rounder Songs,” a song cycle for voice, banjo and chamber ensemble. Written by Emily Pinkerton with Patrick Burke, this cycle is based on songs and legends of rural drifters from Kentucky and West Virginia.

Media artist W. Michelle Harris will transform the space with her projections. The quintet also will premiere works by David Crowell, Simon Hutchinson and Sungmin Shin.

Tickets cost $15, or $10 for students and seniors. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.