Students from the Wayne Technical and Career Center in Williamson recently participated in the SkillsUSA regional competition at Alfred State.
The following students placed in their respective contests.
First place: Rebekka Abrams, of Palmyra-Macedon, job demonstration A.
Second place: James Flannery, of Wayne, auto body (collision repair), and Eddy Brennessel, of Williamson, precision heavy equipment operation.
Third place: Justin Decker, of Palmyra-Macedon, criminal justice; Alyson Pero, of Newark, and Porschia Wilson, of North Rose-Wolcott, nail care technician and model; and Johnathan Jones, of Wayne, technical drafting.
This year’s state SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Championships will run April 24-26 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
