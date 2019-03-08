Two NYC men led police on a local chase through the city. The two suspects accused of selling crack cocaine to undercover officers were caught when their vehicle got hung up in a Canandaigua field on a snow drift, they were later caught by local police hiding in a dumpster.

CANANDAIGUA — Two New York City men fled law enforcement through Canandaigua after an undercover buy.

On Tuesday, Paris Wilmott, 34, of Brooklyn, and Donovan Hibbert, 33, of Manhattan are both facing charges of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Wilmott was additionally charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer and 20 additional traffic infractions.

"We think this was a significant arrest. Everyone came out of it safe despite there being minor damage to police vehicles,” said City of Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth.

"We take every precaution to ensure safety to the public as well as our officers. People don’t realize how dangerous these investigations can be.”

Hedworth stated the drug dealing duo fled in their car and after hitting two police cruisers, they bailed out on foot when they drove through a field and got hung up on a snow drift near Parrish Street. They then fled on foot where they were located hiding in a dumpster.

According to Hedworth there’s been a recent uptick in crack cocaine in Canandaigua.

"We see it (drugs) from all over. Drug lines run everywhere through out the state and throughout the country,” said Hedworth. “We know that for a fact."

Hedworth credited the strong partnership from law enforcement agencies.

"We’re fortunate to be able to call on each other for all types of investigations and resources," said Hedworth. "The law enforcement community in this region tremendous."