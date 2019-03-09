Both municipalities are updating comprehensive plans

CANANDAIGUA — Residents of the town and city have the opportunity to chart the future growth of their individual communities.

The town of Canandaigua and the city of Canandaigua will simultaneously begin updates this spring to their comprehensive plans, which are vital municipal planning tools that determine community goals and aspirations in terms of future growth and development.

Residents of each municipality are now invited to participate in the process, and input from the citizens is crucial, said Canandaigua Town Supervisor Cathy Menikotz.

“It is the desire of each municipality to meet the needs and desires of our residents and businesses in a smart and responsible manner," Menikotz said in a prepared statement. "We want people to know that their contributions of time and opinions are valued and, ultimately, shape the course of development in our town and surrounding municipalities.”

Mayor Ellen Polimeni said this is an opportunity for residents to participate in shaping the future of the community.

“Public input is essential to creating a ‘sense of place’ where we can enjoy our homes, guide development and speak to the enhancement of Canandaigua," Polimeni said in a statement. "I sincerely hope residents will take an active part in creating a plan for the future of Canandaigua.”

Thomas Lyon is chairman of the City of Canandaigua Comprehensive Plan Committee, which has met once.

"Revising the comprehensive plan will allow residents and key stakeholders to express the values and goals for Canandaigua, directing local leaders with enhancing our natural and build environment,” said Lyon.

Eric Cooper is a town planner serving on the committee.

“Each community does not exist in a vacuum, as we know,” Cooper said. “By working together, we can better foresee future changes and prospects by the awareness of our coordinated efforts.”

The basis for comprehensive planning comes from a community’s desire to express public policies on transportation, utilities, land use, recreation and housing. Comprehensive plans typically include large geographic areas and a broad range of topics.

The town's comprehensive plan was adopted in 2003 and was most recently updated in 2011. The city’s plan was adopted in 2002 and last updated in 2013.

Each municipality will follow its own process in its plan’s updates, which are expected to be completed in 2020. Updates typically cover long-term timelines and may project planning and growth through 2030, depending on each municipality’s goals and objectives.

“Individuals wishing to participate should reach out to their town or city for advice on how best to have their voices heard,” said Cooper. “Now is the time to become involved.”

For more information

The town of Canandaigua will hold a project kick-off meeting at 6 p.m. March 27 at Town Hall. Contact Town Planner Eric Cooper at 585-394-1120, ext. 2254, or ecooper@townofcanandaigua.org.

The city of Canandaigua contact is Richard Brown, director of development and planning, who can be reached at 585-337-2179 or richard.brown@canandaiguanewyork.gov.