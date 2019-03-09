Increase in vaping among students concerns educators

Editor’s note: Megan French is a high school senior at Canandaigua Academy. She completed the school’s Career Exploration Internship Program with the Daily Messenger and has been working on this special report with assistance from the newsroom and Canandaigua Academy.

CANANDAIGUA — As teen vaping numbers rise, so does the amount of confiscated devices and substances found at Canandaigua Academy — and pretty much any other high school across the country.

The battle is much bigger than what these boxes contain because many teenagers don’t seem to understand or care about what many health experts say are the true dangers that come with these sleek e-cigarettes and other electronic vaping devices — most of which contain the addictive stimulant nicotine.

The nation is in the midst of a deadly drug epidemic, which may be why vaping, the act of inhaling and exhaling vapor produced by e-cigarettes, is somewhat ignored. But many say the habit of vaping, which has been around for years, may be the start of much more and quite possibly a gateway path to illegal drug use in the future.

Recent data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration states 1 million teens admitted to vaping without weighing their endangerment mentally or physically. Experts say children who vape have a higher potential risk for using other drugs. According to 2018 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaping increased by 78 percent in grades 9-12 and 48 percent in grades 6-8.

Most of the kids the Daily Messenger talked with at CA said they vape because it’s the “cool thing to do.” And quite honestly, it’s pretty easy to do because the devices are easy to conceal — the new Juuls, a brand of e-cigarettes popular with younger students, look very similar to a common thumb drive.

Canandaigua Academy Principal Vern Tenney said all types of high school students are vaping and they come from “all walks of life.”

“We see athletes, we see popular students, we see individuals, all groups, all cliques — you name it,” Tenney said.

If a student is caught vaping on school property, they face harsh consequences, including parent or guardian notification.

“This is a training rules violation,” Tenney said. “What sport you're in, it impacts your eligibility to participate and it happens. I will tell you that a large majority of training rules violations that have occurred this school year and last year are e-cigs. It's not because of any other item; it’s an e-cig.”

Tenney said the district tried to address the problem at a mandatory athletic meeting and it seemed like parents were paying attention — and yet, students continue to vape and more are starting to vape.

“Unfortunately, you start with consequences or discipline,” Tenney said. “We have taken the approach starting this year that if a student is caught with an e-cig, the juice, the liquid or the charger, they get a choice of discipline. The first time they can have two days of in-school suspension or one day of in-school suspension and three to four educational or learning sessions with our prevention specialist.”

The prevention specialist educates the student about the ramifications of vaping, both physically and mentally.

“We also have tried to communicate to the entire student body the dangers of e-cigs; we do that in our health curriculum,” Tenney said.

The age to buy tobacco products in the state of New York is 18, but municipalities can choose to increase the age. The state Assembly last week voted to increase the age to 21 for tobacco products (including e-cigarettes), a move that has Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s support. The state Senate has yet to bring forth similar legislation. The minimum age in New York City and 10 New York counties is 21.

In August 2018, a move to raise the age to 21 in Ontario County was shot down. Several presenters, including Tenney, tried unsuccessfully to persuade the Ontario County Board of Supervisors to raise the county age, but the purchasing age remains at 18.

There is no real law addressing minors using or not using tobacco products. The laws on the books do enforce the purchasing age of 18 and specific areas prohibited from tobacco use.

Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said officers do periodic check-ins on businesses that sell vaping materials in the city, just to make sure they are abiding by municipal code. All vape shops are required by law to check IDs in order to confirm a buyer is 18 years of age. But many high school seniors already are 18.

Canandaigua Academy is a tobacco-prohibited zone but the school said teenagers today can easily stay ahead of the game by outsmarting adults with the latest technology.

“We are doing as much as we can to increase supervision. We were told where people believe it occurs — in the bathrooms,” Tenney said.

So staff started monitoring the bathrooms more and even installed devices to help.

“Last year, we piloted sensors called Fly Sense in a few of the bathrooms. The sensors were good at detecting e-cigarettes, but they will not detect Juuls. Unfortunately, the students have moved on with the technology to Juuls — they don't use e-cigs as much anymore,” Tenney said. “The school resource officer typically does not get involved with e-cigarettes, unless we suspect that it is not a typical Juul liquid. If it is something that we are not sure of what it is, we will turn it over to our school resource officer who can then test it for other known substances that are illegal … you can monkey with the Juul or the e-cig to smoke marijuana.”

So how did this sneak up on teenagers and parents? Did tobacco manufacturers try to target teens?

Many believe flavor pods are marketed toward kids. With flavors like bubblegum, strawberry, raspberry, apple, creme brulee, mango, mint and more, it’s easy to think teens are attracted to it.

The maker of Juul states the products were intended to help smokers kick the habit and switch to vaping, but a Juul pod contains just as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

Recently, Cuomo banned the sale of flavored Juul pods, and vape shops will soon be prohibited from selling the popular flavored pods. The FDA has also recently banned the flavoring. It’s believed there will only be four available flavors to legally sell.

But many teens are now hooked, whether it’s flavored or not.

The impacts of nicotine on neurotransmission is difficult to reverse. When nicotine activates the reward pathways in your brain, it reinforces your desire to use them again because it feels good. The addiction to the use of e-cigarettes makes it a habit for users and especially teens, because their brains are still developing and continue to develop until the age of 24.

The American Lung Association said some e-cigarettes that claim to be nicotine-free test positive for the drug.

An anonymous student at Canandaigua Academy, who regularly “Juuls,” answered the “Why do you vape?” questionnaire Messenger Post Media distributed:

“I started because it tastes good and when you first start you get buzzed which is a really cool feeling that you do not get from much else. Now that I am at this point I am scared to stop because I feel like it will make my anxiety and OCD go crazy and I cannot handle that on top of the stress of school.”

Nicotine poses a higher risk for addiction and a negative impact on brain development, specifically, working memory and attention span.

Beside the addictive properties, the nicotine found in vaping is believed to cause “Popcorn Lung,” also known as bronchiolitis obliterans, which is basically a constant wheeze. This condition damages the lungs' smallest airways and makes users cough and feel shortness of breath.

Canandaigua City School District Superintendent Jamie Farr once mentioned to the Daily Messenger Editorial Board that teen vaping is one of his biggest challenges and one that he hopes to stomp out during his tenure.

“The cornerstone of our foundational belief in the Canandaigua City School District is our promotion of character education and the accompanying central beliefs. One of those central beliefs is ‘Healthy Choices Lead to Healthy Living,’” Farr said. “Right now, the use of e-cigarettes and vaping is a true health emergency considering that all early indications demonstrate the use of such devices will result in serious negative health impacts and possible addiction. It is important for the school and the parents/guardians to work together, to recognize the signs and to educate our children about the dangerous implications of use.”

Canandaigua is not alone.

The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Ontario County is organizing a community forum for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the Marcus Whitman High School library. Resources will be available to parents, grandparents and community members in the Finger Lakes area concerned about teens vaping. A physician from the University of Rochester Prevention Medicine Department, The Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes and the Council on Alcoholism and Addiction of the Finger Lakes will also be on hand for the discussion.

For more information on teen vaping or for information on this upcoming forum, please contact Petrea Rae at 585-396-4554 or email drugfreeontariocounty@gmail.com.