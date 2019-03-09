Canandaigua once again earns the designation for its dedication to the city's urban forest

CANANDAIGUA — Once again, the city of Canandaigua has been named a Tree City USA for its commitment to urban forestry.

This year marks the 27th year the city has the designation.

A municipality must meet the Arbor Day Foundation’s four requirements in order to earn the designation: The city has a 10-member Tree Advisory Board, which meets monthly at City Hall; a tree care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Mayor Ellen Polimeni said Canandaigua is one of the few cities in the state to achieve this designation.

“I am very pleased we have a city staff devoted to keeping our urban forest healthy and well managed,” Polimeni said. “Special thanks to the Tree Committee, a group of special citizens who work alongside the city staff and volunteer their time and interest to keeping Canandaigua recognized as a Tree City USA.”

City Manager John Goodwin said tree care is taken seriously.

Canandaigua is one of the few cities that has not one but two arborists on staff. Much attention is paid to when trees have to be removed, for reasons including death, disease, decay and damage.

“We plant over 100 trees a year, far more than we remove,” Goodwin said.

Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe said Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has on a community first hand.

“Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of pride, whether it’s through engagement or public education,” Lambe said in a prepared statement.

Many believe this already, but here’s what tree aficionados say are the benefits of having a properly planted and maintained urban forest.

The trees help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home-cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among other benefits, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.