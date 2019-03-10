Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Garrett Alread, of Victor, is a member of the 2019 baseball team at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.

Admissions

Benjamin Maxwell, of Victor, enrolled for the spring 2019 semester at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. Maxwell majors in business administration.

Dean's list

Andrew Crean, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at Western New England University in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Crean majors in finance.

Allison Jordan, of Macedon, received the fall 2018 Dean’s Award for academic excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. Jordan majors in sociology.

Paige Phillips, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA. Phillips majors in actuarial science.

Molly St. Thomas, of Palmyra, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at SUNY Geneseo. St. Thomas earned a 4.0 GPA.

Mallory Thomas, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. Thomas, a chemistry major, earned an overall 3.53 GPA. She is president of the Chemistry Club and Noteworthy Show Choir, and is a chemistry tutor.