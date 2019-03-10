Amber "Burr" Messervey was last seen Friday at her home in South Bristol at about 6:30 p.m. getting into a dark-colored dodge diesel pickup with a man and woman in their 20s.

Amber "Burr" Messervey was last seen Friday at her home in South Bristol about 6:30 p.m. getting into a dark-colored dodge diesel pickup with a white man and white woman in their 20s. Ontario County Sheriff's deputies need help finding Amber, 27, who was supposed to be going to get a tattoo, possibly in the Dansville area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person please contact the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office toll free: Call 1-800-394-4560

Amber “Burr” Messervey

Age: 27

Height: 5’ 6”

Weight: 120

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Complexion: Light

Race: White

Date of last contact: March 8, 2019

Scars Marks Tattoos: Tattoo: Arrow on left arm, FOREVER on right wrist

Last seen wearing: Tan long sweater, tan stretch pants, brown knee high leather boots

