Midlakes students join National Elementary Honor Society

The Midlakes Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society recently inducted 26 students from Midlakes Intermediate School in Clifton Springs.

Fifth- and sixth-graders were eligible for induction after receiving a nomination from a teacher and earning an average of at least 85 percent. A faculty group reviewed and determined student inductions.

The ceremony honored Jackson Alamond, Azrielle Cahill, Jonathan Capozzi, Cheria Caraballo, Emileigh Cardin, Maddison Clark, Lena Cooley, Makenzie Davis, Alicia Gonzalez, Madison Haers, Corine Hughes, Margaret Hultzapple, Liam Killian, Ayden Klapp, Jamie Lawson, Camryn Mattoon, Leah Newton, Payton Reed, Lily Roth, Kendra Santillo, Amelia Santy, Jonah Spangenberg, Braxton Wilkes and Maya Wilson.