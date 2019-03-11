Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, the Greater Rochester International Airport and SSP America recently held an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new diner and new sports bar at the recently renovated ROC Airport.

These establishments were named previously as part of a unique public naming contest by residents with local ties; they are the Flight Deck Diner and On the ROCs Sports Bar.

The new Flight Deck Diner, located near Concourse A, includes ’50s theme décor and features a signature red racing plane built in 1949 by local residents Richard Ohm and Gordon Stopplbein. The ROC Airport has been home to the Ohm Special for a number of years, on loan from the Glen Curtiss Museum.

The new On the ROCs Sports Bar, located near Concourse B, includes local sports memorabilia and décor representing Rochester’s most popular sports teams: the Rochester Red Wings, Rochester Americans and Rochester Knighthawks.

Both establishments are operated by SSP America, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide. SSP America’s corporate chefs travel 50 weeks a year training employees all over the country. In February, SSP America was named by Airport Experience News as the 2018 Best Overall Restauranteur in North America.