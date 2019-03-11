Five people were injured -- two critically, one seriously -- following a Level 1 hazmat situation Monday morning on Jefferson Road near North Winton Road.

HENRIETTA — Five people were injured — two critically, one seriously — following a Level 1 hazmat situation Monday morning on Jefferson Road near North Winton Road.

Two other workers sustained minor injuries. There were fewer than 100 people in the building when the spill happened around 9:30 a.m. Everyone was out of the building when Henrietta Fire crews arrived.

Henrietta Fire District's Assistant Chief Mark Cholach told Daily Messenger news partner News 10NBC that a chemical called MDI, used primarily to manufacture polyurethane foam used in a variety of products and industrial applications, spilled out of a tank.

The building was originally owned by Schlegel Systems and had been bought by Amesbury Truth, which is in the process of relocating. Workers were dismantling the operation when the spill happened. The chemical was stored in three or four tanks in the back of the building.

News 10NBC has learned those tanks were cleaned out, but there was possible some chemical left in the pipes to the building. It appears the workers were overcome by vapors.

The Monroe County Hazmat Team was expected to enter the building to assess the situation.

"They will be going through the building, make sure there are no further leaks, attempt to determine where the leak came from, mitigate any further leaks, and ventilate the area for the sheriff's office for any type of investigation that needs to happen," Cholach said.

Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.