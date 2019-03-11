An Ontario County jury was selected Monday and opening statements will begin Tuesday in the trial of Erin "E" Rhynes, accused of shooting and attempting to kill Michael Cosentino.

CANANDAIGUA — The trial of Erin Rhynes, accused of unsuccessfully trying to kill a Geneva man by putting three bullets in his head, is now underway.

On Monday, the 12-member jury was selected with two alternates. The jury is comprised of 10 women and two men who will decide the the fate of Rhynes, charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and weapons charges.

Rhynes is accused of shooting Michael Cosentino, 29. three times in the head on April 1, 2018 in Geneva. Cosentino survived the gunshot wounds and is listed to testify during the trial.

Preliminary evidentiary hearings had Rhynes being tried with his co-defendant, Timitheus Merritt. The two cases have been separated by Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, who is overseeing both trials.

Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride is handling the prosecution of the case, and David Morabito Sr. is Rhynes’ defense attorney.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has placed additionally security in the courtroom, including a plainclothes Ontario County jail deputy who sits near the defense table to handle any potential outbursts by Rhynes. There have been fireworks between Rhynes and the judge at previous court proceedings.

Rhynes had rejected an offer of 15 years had he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.