Jacquline D. Lynch is charged with fourth-degree arson, deputies said.

LYONS — A Wayne County woman is facing an arson charge following the investigation of a fire on Canal View Drive.

Wayne County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacquline D. Lynch, 39, of Canal View Drive, on Sunday and charged her with fourth-degree arson, a class E felony.

Lynch used a lighter to attempt to kill a bed bug after her uncle sprayed the house with alcohol, according to deputies. A mattress caught on fire inside the apartment and subsequently initiated the sprinkler system. The fire caused damage inside the apartment and water damage to multiple other apartments, deputies said.

Lynch was issued an appearance ticket and released. Lynch is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.