Join Finger Lakes Eat Smart New York in celebrating national nutrition month. How? By rethinking your drink and drinking water instead of sugary beverages. Water is easy on the wallet. Plus, drinking water helps you think clearly, maintain a healthy weight and prevent tooth decay.

So how do you support your family in reaching for water instead of sugary drinks? Try starting out with these simple changes:

When you’re thirsty, drink water instead of sugary drinks. Non-diet soda, energy or sports drinks, and other sugar-sweetened drinks contain a lot of calories from added sugars and few nutrients. Adults and children, on average, take in about 400 calories from beverages each day. Drinking water instead of sugary drinks is a great way to reduce the amount of calories you take in.

Make water an easy option in your home. Fill and place clean, reusable water bottles in the refrigerator, so they are ready to grab and go. Put water bottles in backpacks and bags for easy access to water when you’re away from home. And remember, your kids look to you for guidance, so be sure to model healthy beverage choices yourself.

It’s important to drink plenty of water. This is especially important if you or your child are very active or live, play or work in hot conditions.

For more ideas to make your home a healthy drink zone, including tips to add flavor to your water, visit flesny.org and be sure to look for Finger Lakes Eat Smart New York nutrition educators at food pantries and other community events near you.

Maggie McHugh is a senior nutritionist with Finger Lakes Eat Smart NY at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County.