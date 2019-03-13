The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute will begin its annual honorary membership drive by mail in Wayne County this month. The Sheriffs’ Institute provides centralized training programs and services for all sheriff’s offices, where those programs and services would be unavailable or impractical on a single county basis.

One of the best programs provided by the Sheriffs’ Institute is the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically challenged children. The Sheriffs’ Camp is located on Keuka Lake in Yates County, and I hosted 25 children from Wayne County last summer. The Sheriffs’ Institute pays the entire cost of the camp stay with your generous donation.

The Sheriffs’ Camp program combines summer recreation with activities designed to teach an understanding of, and respect for, our laws and the men and women who enforce them. The strong camper to counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on the development of self-esteem.

Financial support for many of the Sheriffs’ Institute programs comes from honorary membership dues. Invitations for honorary membership are extended on a nonpartisan basis and the invitees are selected at random. Any persons interested in supporting the efforts of the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute by becoming an honorary member should contact me if they do not receive an invitation in the mail, or visit the Sheriffs’ Institute website at sheriffsinstitute.org to download an application.

All donations made to the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute are tax-deductible. You should not expect any so-called professional courtesies for your honorary membership.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Recreation Safety Division will offer the state Snowmobile Safe Boating Course for youth and adult operators, which is required for anyone ages 10-18 wanting to operate on public trails. The course will be held on March 16 at the Emergency Management Office, 7376 state Route 31, Lyons. The class will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at about 4:30 p.m. Call (315) 946-5714 to register. Those attending need to bring a pen and a lunch. A parent or guardian signature is required.

In January 2018, 68 males and 18 females were committed to the jail facility. There were 82 transports, 7,200 inmate meals served, and $62,735.49 collected from 19 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,780 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The jail facility boarded seven inmates from sheriff’s offices in Cayuga, Ontario and Seneca counties, and secured 13 parole violators and six inmates ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 3,819 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 59 weapons and 62 other contraband items similar to Transportation Security Administration airport security — firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.

Deputies traveled 102,850 miles on patrol, investigating 89 motor vehicle accidents in which eight people were injured, three missing persons, 19 animal complaints, 370 minor crimes, 11 major crimes, 10 fire investigations and 1,505 miscellaneous complaints. Deputies issued 321 traffic tickets and eight DWIs, and made 127 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests plus 21 mental health arrests.

The Records Office registered 108 requests for reports and conducted 87 records checks. The Pistol Permit Unit processed 40 pistol permit applications and 48 pistol permit amendments requiring a Brady Check. The Civil Office processed 91 legal papers and 88 Family Court orders, handled eight evictions, received $154,132.47 and paid out $151,486.95 to creditors. This month, $15,189.34 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 75 people with DWI: Macedon PD, two; Newark PD, one; Sheriff’s Office, eight; and State Police, six. Please drink responsibly!

Lts. Matt Ryndock and Joe Croft attended the Tactical Consortium Meeting at the Syracuse Police Department. Sgt. Matt Carr and deputies Robert Mansell, Brian Steinruck, Justin Klinkman, Heath Wadhams and Brian Pitt attended the Basic School Threat Assessment in Oriskany. Sgt. Andrew Hares and Deputy Sam Ross attended the Unmanned Aircraft System Part 107 Preparation Course in Oriskany. Deputies Zach Aunkst and Robert Harkins attended the Air Purifying Respirator Fit Test in Rochester, and I attended the National Sheriff’s Association Winter Conference in Washington, D.C.

Correction Officer William Smith completed 20 years of service. Deputies Justin Klinkman and Brian Steinruck completed five years of service, and nurse practitioner Mary Pat Allen completed five years of service. I salute William, Justin, Brian and Mary Pat for their service!

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Visit us at our social media sites, Facebook page “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” Twitter accounts @SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff and waynecosheriff.org. Load the free MobilePatrol App on your smartphone for a one stop resource for all WCSO information.

Please contact me at (315) 946-5797 or at bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us with any questions or concerns you may have.