Public school teachers are eligible to apply for a $1,000 grant to be used for a program or project in 2019-20.

The Hudson-Kramer Memorial Grant will be awarded by the Central Western Zone of the New York State Retired Teachers’ Association to educators in Allegany, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming or Yates counties.

Applications must be postmarked by April 15, and are available online and at public schools in the 10-county area. Call 585-689-5271, email skushner13@hotmail.com or visit cwzretiredteachers.org for information.