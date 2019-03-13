15-year-old Jacob Matthew Rivera left his home on foot Monday following a disagreement with his mom over his Xbox usage, deputies say.

The missing 15-year-old from Ontario County has been found.

According to a tweet sent out by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Matthew Rivera is safe.

Deputies say Rivera left his home at Springbrook Mobile Home Park in the Town of Manchester Monday on foot following a disagreement with his mom over Xbox usage.

No further information has been released regarding how or where the teen was found.