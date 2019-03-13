The Webster Village Band released its 2019 season rehearsal schedule and concert series which generally take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays in the Willink Middle School practice room, 900 Publishers Parkway, Webster, unless otherwise noted.

Concerts are performed at the Harmony Station Bandshell, located on Phillips Road and Foster Drive, south of Ridge Road in Webster. The all-volunteer band comprised of over 50-plus members under the direction of Tom Indiano and Associate Director Sue Siegmund, is recruiting community members wanting to join.

Rehearsals dates and are March 21 and 28; April 4, 11 and 25; May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; June 6 and 27; July 25; and Aug. 15, Willink Middle School.

Concert dates are June 13 and 20; July 4, 7 and 18; Aug. 1, 8, 22 and 29, Harmony Park Village Bandshell, Foster Drive, Webster; and July 11, Webster Firemen’s Parade.

Contact Harvey Cohen, at hcohen@rochester.rr.com for additional information.