Foodlink is planning activities throughout March to promote national nutrition month, an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to highlight the value of nutrition education and making informed healthy food choices.

Highlights include trivia night at 7 p.m. on March 20 at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester, and workshops at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on March 21 and 28 at the city of Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St.

“This March, we are using national nutrition month to highlight the evolution that the field of nutrition has undergone in the last 40 years, mirroring the evolution of Foodlink as we celebrate our 40 years of serving the community,” said Margaret Liljedahl, nutrition education manager.

Visit foodlinkny.org for information.